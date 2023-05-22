Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $4.77 Million Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,000. Marathon Petroleum makes up approximately 1.6% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MPC stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $110.94. 1,277,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,938,384. The stock has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.43. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.9 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

