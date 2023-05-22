Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Tetra Tech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1,464.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTEK traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $143.71. 80,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.77 and its 200 day moving average is $145.78. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $169.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

About Tetra Tech

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.