Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 786,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 212,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,616,000 after purchasing an additional 13,023 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VXF traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.00. 177,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,807. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $155.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.69 and its 200 day moving average is $139.27.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.