Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 156,393 GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 156,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 1.95% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COMB. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 48,327 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 33,840 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $745,000.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:COMB traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $20.45. 7,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,201. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $23.72. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $35.66.

About GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF

The GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad commodity market index through active management of the funds collateral. The index include futures contracts on up to 24 different commodities.

