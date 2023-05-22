Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $6.31 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,314,000. AbbVie makes up 2.1% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $204,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,897 shares of company stock worth $24,211,983 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $144.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,902,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,848,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.08.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

