Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) PT Raised to GBX 760

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 755 ($9.46) to GBX 760 ($9.52) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BZLYF. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 793 ($9.93) to GBX 921 ($11.54) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Beazley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 875 ($10.96) to GBX 880 ($11.02) in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 875 ($10.96) to GBX 825 ($10.33) in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 835 ($10.46) to GBX 850 ($10.65) in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $796.00.

Beazley Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLYF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.65. 1,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,415. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59. Beazley has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $8.35.

About Beazley

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

