Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) PT Raised to GBX 760

Posted by on May 22nd, 2023

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYFGet Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 755 ($9.46) to GBX 760 ($9.52) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BZLYF. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 793 ($9.93) to GBX 921 ($11.54) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Beazley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 875 ($10.96) to GBX 880 ($11.02) in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 875 ($10.96) to GBX 825 ($10.33) in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 835 ($10.46) to GBX 850 ($10.65) in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $796.00.

Beazley Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLYF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.65. 1,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,415. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59. Beazley has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $8.35.

About Beazley

(Get Rating)

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

