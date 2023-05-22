Beldex (BDX) Price Tops $0.0433 on Major Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $230.49 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0433 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,819.35 or 0.06749191 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00054202 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00039142 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00018957 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00018756 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00006009 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000602 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,917,352,276 coins and its circulating supply is 5,327,752,276 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

