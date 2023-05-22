Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $18.20

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.20, but opened at $18.79. Bilibili shares last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 641,570 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BILI. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $890.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.96 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 44.61% and a negative net margin of 34.55%. On average, analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 1,026.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.