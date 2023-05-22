Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $18.20

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILIGet Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.20, but opened at $18.79. Bilibili shares last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 641,570 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BILI. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

Bilibili Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $890.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.96 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 44.61% and a negative net margin of 34.55%. On average, analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 1,026.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos.

