Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $373.90

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $373.90 and last traded at $373.90, with a volume of 13 shares. The stock had previously closed at $373.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of -57.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
About Bio-Rad Laboratories
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.
