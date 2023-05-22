Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $653.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $382.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $447.80 and its 200 day moving average is $442.37. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $344.63 and a 1-year high of $572.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,254.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 97 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

