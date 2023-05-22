Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 270.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,102 shares during the period. Biogen makes up 0.5% of HRT Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.09% of Biogen worth $36,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Biogen by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,182 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Biogen by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,717,000 after acquiring an additional 503,584 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 1,731.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 264,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,194,000 after acquiring an additional 249,884 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Biogen by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 937,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,325,000 after acquiring an additional 210,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after acquiring an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.38.

Shares of BIIB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $308.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,973. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.54 and a fifty-two week high of $319.74.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

