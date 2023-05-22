Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.37 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $12.56 or 0.00046381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $219.98 million and $1.37 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00119471 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00031328 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001239 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a digital currency that aims to decentralize the process of Bitcoin mining by utilizing GPU hardware, making it more accessible to a wider range of users. BTG is based on the original Bitcoin blockchain but incorporates a different mining algorithm, Equihash, to promote decentralization and prevent the concentration of mining power. BTG was created in 2017 as a fork of Bitcoin, and it maintains similar features such as a limited supply cap of 21 million coins. BTG can be used for peer-to-peer transactions, as well as for mining on GPU hardware to earn rewards for securing the network. BTG aims to provide a more decentralized and democratic approach to mining, empowering individual miners and promoting wider participation in the mining process.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.