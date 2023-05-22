Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Cap Achieves $1.10 Million

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000853 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00119363 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00046970 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00031431 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001095 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 55.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

