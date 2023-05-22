BitShares (BTS) Trading Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. One BitShares coin can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $24.15 million and approximately $432,762.55 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitShares has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitShares Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,986,398 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

