BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $49.61

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.61 and last traded at $49.63, with a volume of 494891 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.62.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.43.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 912.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 920,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,347,000 after purchasing an additional 138,544 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 112,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $202,000.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.