Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Raised by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $282,571,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BX traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.05. 925,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,760,590. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $123.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,950,343 shares of company stock worth $18,741,735 and sold 140,632,216 shares worth $1,725,831,950. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Further Reading

