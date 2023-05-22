Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BOWL. Craig Hallum began coverage on Bowlero in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Bowlero in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bowlero from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bowlero presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.75.

BOWL traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.79. The company had a trading volume of 315,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.32. Bowlero has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $17.45.

Bowlero ( NYSE:BOWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $315.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.34 million. Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 1,325.87% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bowlero will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bowlero news, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $38,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,047,799 shares in the company, valued at $32,764,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $38,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,047,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,764,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Lavan purchased 8,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $98,584.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,584.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,200,627 shares of company stock worth $78,451,248 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOWL. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 42.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

