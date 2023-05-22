Brokerages Set Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Target Price at $10.80

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Amcor alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amcor during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Amcor by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Trading Up 0.1 %

AMCR opened at $10.23 on Monday. Amcor has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.