Brokerages Set Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) PT at $24.17

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sinclair Broadcast Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Quarry LP lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 300.1% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $16.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $26.30.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.62. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.93%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

