Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

NYSE:BIP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,206. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 463.43 and a beta of 0.88. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $30.03 and a 52-week high of $43.62.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.79). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 1,912.74%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP operates as an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data.

