Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CVGW. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Calavo Growers from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Calavo Growers from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

Shares of Calavo Growers stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $32.27. 32,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,427. Calavo Growers has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average of $31.31.

Calavo Growers Cuts Dividend

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.86 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calavo Growers will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

Insider Transactions at Calavo Growers

In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $1,398,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,302,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 33,253 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $795,079.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 373,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,924,479.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 50,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $1,398,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,302,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Calavo Growers during the first quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 102.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 12,753.8% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 257.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

