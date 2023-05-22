Cameron Deatsch Sells 4,434 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 4,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total transaction of $647,851.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 119,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,483,084.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cameron Deatsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Cameron Deatsch sold 1,265 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.52, for a total transaction of $180,287.80.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Cameron Deatsch sold 3,957 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total transaction of $652,232.31.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $11.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,093,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.51 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.20. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $300.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.74.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Atlassian by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after buying an additional 46,418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $6,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

