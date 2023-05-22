Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Camping World from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Camping World from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.57.

Camping World Stock Performance

CWH traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.19. 77,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,699. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average of $23.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. Camping World has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $33.99.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,848 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 12,962.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 366,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

