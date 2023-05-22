Cartenna Capital LP Boosts Stock Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Cartenna Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 208.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480,000 shares during the period. Frontdoor accounts for 2.5% of Cartenna Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cartenna Capital LP owned 0.87% of Frontdoor worth $14,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 69,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 55,013 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 10,225 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $31.05. The company had a trading volume of 46,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,251. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. Frontdoor had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 251.78%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

