Cartenna Capital LP Has $31.33 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cartenna Capital LP increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 103.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 285,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 5.4% of Cartenna Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cartenna Capital LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $31,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,364 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,943 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 489,391 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $53,821,000 after acquiring an additional 33,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,074 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,639,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,521,214. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $116.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

