Cartenna Capital LP Makes New $7.37 Million Investment in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 174,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,374,000. Bath & Body Works accounts for 1.3% of Cartenna Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBWI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $36.82. 620,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,269,145. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $49.55. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.48.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on BBWI shares. Argus downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

