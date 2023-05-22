Cartenna Capital LP Makes New Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,153,000. Parker-Hannifin makes up approximately 4.2% of Cartenna Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cartenna Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of Parker-Hannifin at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.46.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $332.75. The stock had a trading volume of 74,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,757. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $364.57. The company has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $323.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.26%.

In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

