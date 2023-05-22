Casper Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.89 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $536.47 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,732,334,961 coins and its circulating supply is 11,029,394,908 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,730,365,477 with 11,027,543,425 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04778902 USD and is down -4.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $4,428,126.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

