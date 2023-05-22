Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

CTLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Catalent from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Catalent from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Catalent from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.55.

Shares of CTLT stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,699,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671,884. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average of $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.17. Catalent has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $115.33.

In related news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,994,000 after buying an additional 178,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,086,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,016,000 after buying an additional 792,923 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,169,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212,040 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Catalent by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,982,000 after buying an additional 1,973,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,695,000 after purchasing an additional 67,054 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

