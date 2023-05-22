Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Buys New Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 973.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.1 %

HLT traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $144.03. The company had a trading volume of 137,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,064. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.50.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.81.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.