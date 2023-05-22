Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $8.17 Million Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 180,600 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.12% of Medical Properties Trust worth $8,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

NYSE MPW traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.74. 1,492,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,229,555. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 232.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPW. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.23.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.