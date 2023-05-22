Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Makes New Investment in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 131,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 126,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 809,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 335,317 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 79,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LXP. StockNews.com began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NYSE LXP traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 145,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 131.58%.

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

