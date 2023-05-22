Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Sells 782,563 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC decreased its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 782,563 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Getty Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Getty Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of NYSE:GTY traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $34.30. The company had a trading volume of 17,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,953. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.22. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.88 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.43% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 97.73%.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

