CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.90

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 948738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Stock Up 9.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.84.

Institutional Trading of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPB. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,209,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after acquiring an additional 256,144 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 174,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 282,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

