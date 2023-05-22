CEEK VR Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.72 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0714 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $57.56 million and approximately $8.72 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07076808 USD and is down -4.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $8,196,862.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

