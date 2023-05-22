Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Stock Position Lifted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,499 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $15,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,530,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,320,000 after acquiring an additional 869,663 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,791,000 after buying an additional 6,570,038 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,325,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,028,000 after buying an additional 3,705,805 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,500,000 after buying an additional 8,098,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,386,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,078,000 after buying an additional 234,956 shares during the last quarter. 49.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.69. 590,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,531,288. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.19). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 14.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

