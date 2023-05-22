Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Chase from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of Chase stock opened at $117.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.74. Chase has a 1-year low of $74.36 and a 1-year high of $118.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Chase ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.28 million during the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of Chase stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.85, for a total value of $155,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,860,793.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $467,220. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Chase by 2.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 819,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,468,000 after acquiring an additional 20,455 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Chase by 10.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 677,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,975,000 after purchasing an additional 63,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 401,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,532,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 2.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,114,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chase by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

