Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,543 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.63. 394,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,113. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $120.09 and a one year high of $182.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.92.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $10.89. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 488.45% and a net margin of 4.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

