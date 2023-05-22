Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) Insider David Rimmington Sells 30,153 Shares

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Rating) insider David Rimmington sold 30,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.46), for a total transaction of £83,222.28 ($104,249.38).

Chesnara Stock Performance

LON CSN opened at GBX 286 ($3.58) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 38.06, a current ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.01. The company has a market capitalization of £430.12 million, a P/E ratio of -426.87 and a beta of 0.44. Chesnara plc has a 12-month low of GBX 259 ($3.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 334.40 ($4.19). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 284.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 284.15.

Get Chesnara alerts:

Chesnara Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a GBX 15.16 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 5.42%. This is an increase from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $8.12. Chesnara’s payout ratio is currently -4,477.61%.

Chesnara Company Profile

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

Read More

