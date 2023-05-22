Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,755,000 after acquiring an additional 338,463 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Chubb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,001,000 after purchasing an additional 103,984 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,856,000 after purchasing an additional 64,887 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,000,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,845,000 after buying an additional 68,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 33.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,176,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,910,000 after buying an additional 293,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock traded down $3.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $198.02. The company had a trading volume of 856,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,653. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.04. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $82.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.65%.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.54.

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

