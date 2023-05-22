CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 1,647 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for 0.4% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $16,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,579,000 after buying an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.86. 1,434,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,285,890. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $96.93 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.29 and its 200 day moving average is $128.92.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

