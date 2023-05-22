CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 1,926 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,223 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. UBS Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $3.96 on Monday, reaching $291.59. The company had a trading volume of 855,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,240. The firm has a market cap of $212.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $285.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.82. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,517 shares of company stock worth $4,185,774 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.