CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 7,714 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,714 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.14% of OGE Energy worth $10,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 3,705.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,795,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in OGE Energy by 24.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,363 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 141.6% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,992,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,861 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in OGE Energy by 252.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 744,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,132,000 after purchasing an additional 532,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 22.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,245,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,876,000 after purchasing an additional 408,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

Shares of NYSE:OGE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.22. The stock had a trading volume of 216,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,614. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $42.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.14.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 78.67%.

In related news, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,100 shares of company stock worth $221,925 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

