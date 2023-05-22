CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $9,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,953,000 after acquiring an additional 150,598 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,986,000 after acquiring an additional 43,319 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,615,000 after acquiring an additional 251,562 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,827,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,230,000 after acquiring an additional 118,518 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,919,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,302,000 after acquiring an additional 102,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $77.31.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.49. The stock had a trading volume of 308,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,566. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.43.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Insider Activity at Principal Financial Group

In related news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

See Also

