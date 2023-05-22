CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $12.58 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $12,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY traded down $4.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $437.66. 2,619,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,172,518. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $378.15 and a 200-day moving average of $360.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $415.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $283.11 and a 52 week high of $454.95.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,303,605 shares of company stock worth $497,320,473 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.