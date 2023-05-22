CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 26,665 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,665 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 0.5% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $18,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,581,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,058. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.71. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

