Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
CMPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cimpress from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Cimpress from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.
Cimpress Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ CMPR traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.60. 1,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,508. Cimpress has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $53.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day moving average is $34.99.
Institutional Trading of Cimpress
Cimpress Company Profile
Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cimpress (CMPR)
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
- Don’t Get Burned By The AI Boom
- Canadian Pacific Kansas City Is on the Right Track
- Consumer Discretionary ETF XLY Breaks Out, Work Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.