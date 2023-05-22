Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CMPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cimpress from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Cimpress from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.60. 1,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,508. Cimpress has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $53.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day moving average is $34.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 11.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,311,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,481,000 after acquiring an additional 131,763 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cimpress by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,201,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cimpress by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,902,000 after buying an additional 17,988 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Cimpress during the first quarter worth $919,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Cimpress by 56.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

