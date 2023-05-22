Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.6% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,294,304 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,350,000 after buying an additional 45,820 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 310,095 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 110,791 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 366,024 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,319,330 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $729,813,000 after buying an additional 1,509,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,243. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.87. The stock had a trading volume of 11,185,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,434,652. The firm has a market cap of $200.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average of $48.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.