Citigroup Begins Coverage on T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $98.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TROW. TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.73.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $106.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.04. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 140,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 17,596 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.