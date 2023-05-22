Citigroup Increases Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target to $48.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Merus from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Merus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday. They set a sell rating for the company. SVB Securities lifted their target price on shares of Merus from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merus has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.67. 19,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,877. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48. Merus has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $30.81.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $13.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 350.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merus will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Merus by 107.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Merus by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

